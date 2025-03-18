Previous
In a twirl, orange poppy by beryl
Photo 4463

In a twirl, orange poppy

18 Rainbow,- orange- poppy. twirl.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1222% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 18th, 2025  
