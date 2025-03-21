Previous
With a little bit of help by beryl
With a little bit of help

21 - Rainbow - blue - tulip - twirl.
Not the usual tulip colour but with a little help it is possible !
21st March 2025

Beryl Lloyd

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully done
March 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful image and tones.
March 21st, 2025  
Wylie ace
Lovely outcome
March 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
I love this one. What an elegant twirl, very arty fav
March 21st, 2025  
