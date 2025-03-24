Sign up
Previous
Photo 4469
Patterns-Red.
24 - Rainbows - Red - Patterns.
Onto the last week of Rainbow2025. - where has the Month gone !! This week , based on floral images - I am attempting different patterns . This one is based on a poppy photo I had from some time ago !
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Tags
red
,
pattern
,
poppy
,
rainbow2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 24th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
That's rather lovely
March 24th, 2025
