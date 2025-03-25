Sign up
Photo 4470
Patterns - Orange ripple block
25 - Rainbow - orange ripple block.
Again created from a photo of my orange poppies !
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5889
photos
129
followers
78
following
1224% complete
View this month »
Tags
orange
,
poppy
,
rainbow2025
,
ripple-block.
Babs
ace
Love this one reminds me of jelly cubes
March 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@onewing
- Ooh ! yes !!
March 25th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
I can taste butterscotch! Great composition!
March 25th, 2025
