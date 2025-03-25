Previous
Patterns - Orange ripple block by beryl
Patterns - Orange ripple block

25 - Rainbow - orange ripple block.
Again created from a photo of my orange poppies !
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Beryl Lloyd

Babs ace
Love this one reminds me of jelly cubes
March 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@onewing - Ooh ! yes !!
March 25th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
I can taste butterscotch! Great composition!
March 25th, 2025  
