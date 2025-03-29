Previous
Purple jewel by beryl
Purple jewel

29 Rainbow - purple - jewel- pattern.
Such a rich and regal colour and so idyllic for a many facet jewel .(that was my intention ! )
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Beryl Lloyd

January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Diana ace
What a stunner Beryl, wonderful pattern and tones. Your last 2 weeks are so beautiful and creative!
March 29th, 2025  
