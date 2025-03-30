Previous
Floral pink. by beryl
Floral pink.

30 Rainbow - pink - pattern - floral ,
The last day of my rainbow patterns with one more day in the month to complete my Rainbow month! In the beginning I had no confidence that I would continue and complete the month , but have thoroughly enjoyed the month ! I have an idea what tomorrow will bring to complete the month !!
Happy Mother's day to all on this Sunny morning ! No going out for lunch I am afraid, as I am on a beige diet( yes it is as horrible as it sounds !! ) prior to exploratory scans on Tuesday. Week end is not the best time for these unsavoury diet days !
Beryl Lloyd

that is the very best pop of pink ever! I'm so glad you enjoyed the rainbow month!
That is beautifully dizzying!
