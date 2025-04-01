Previous
Wabi Sabi by beryl
Wabi Sabi

Wabi Sabi - I do like it when the tulips do their own thing ,instead of standing upright like a bunch of soldiers . However this bunch got rather unruly in the the way they spread their limbs and dangled in all directions before their demise ! I kept them in this state for a couple of days in spite of Gary asking when was I going to throw them out ! - he hasn't got the same eye as me for natural beauty !! ha !!
Rather a tiring day after being for two days on a so called "beige diet " mainly just fluids before an exploratory Scan in the hospital . Feeling quite weak and tired , was told to rest when I got home , so no doubt will nod off in a few mins!!
Apologies, if I do not comment much today.
Michelle
They still look beautiful, take it easy and rest as much as possible
April 1st, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
I'm like you Beryl, I keep flowers until every last petal has dropped off.
April 1st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty.
April 1st, 2025  
