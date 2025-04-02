Sign up
Previous
Photo 4478
Cheerfulness,
The sight of the daffodils - full of sunshine , with tulips and a bowl of oranges - just brings cheerfulness to my soul !
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
23rd March 2025 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodils
,
tulips
,
oranges
,
still-life
Dianne
ace
I agree - a happy image.
April 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 2nd, 2025
🐞Lucy Dolittle
ace
Lovely tones of yellow and orange -sings out spring
April 2nd, 2025
