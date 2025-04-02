Previous
Cheerfulness, by beryl
Cheerfulness,

The sight of the daffodils - full of sunshine , with tulips and a bowl of oranges - just brings cheerfulness to my soul !
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Beryl Lloyd

January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Dianne ace
I agree - a happy image.
April 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 2nd, 2025  
🐞Lucy Dolittle ace
Lovely tones of yellow and orange -sings out spring
April 2nd, 2025  
