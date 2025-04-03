Previous
Wabi Sabi -2 by beryl
Photo 4479

Wabi Sabi -2

Fascinated with my dying tulips , I decided a little faffing was needed, so with further editing of trial and error I ended with this !! I am quite pleased with the result !
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Beryl Lloyd

Beverley ace
Soo beautiful a really pretty result
April 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 3rd, 2025  
