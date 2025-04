"Hen estron gwyllt o Ddant -y-Lew"

or in English - "this old and wild stranger , the dandelion " . the beginning of a Welsh poem , that always comes to mind when I see the dandelions flower , especially when it blooms in my garden. Why can it be so wild and evasive when it decides to pop up and grow uninvited in my garden. ! But lovely bright and cheerful flower especially in the Spring !