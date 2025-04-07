Previous
Forsythia, by beryl
Forsythia,

Such a blast of brightness in the garden , but with this warm sunshine the flower will not last very long - so making the most of it while it lasts !
Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
Diana ace
Such an abundance of gorgeous blooms, I used to have that in Germany too. I have not seen any here.
April 7th, 2025  
Wylie ace
it is really a lovely blast of bright yellow.
April 7th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
I think Forsythia is a known plant, easy to grow and provides colour. I do have to find why the name..."
Forsythia


The genus is named after William Forsyth (1737–1804), a Scottish botanist"
April 7th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Help holp I cant delete all above but I will keep on trying!
April 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@maggiemae Wow what a source of information, Maggie - thank you . Its such an easy shrub to have in the garden - easy to grow from a cutting , always flowers in abundance and a lovely green shrub when the flowers have finished ! Please leave this wonderful info you have researched !
April 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful can't wait for ours to bloom.
April 7th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@beryl Sorry Beryl thought it was too much info! I managed to edit but can't get it again!
April 7th, 2025  
