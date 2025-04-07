Sign up
Photo 4483
Forsythia,
Such a blast of brightness in the garden , but with this warm sunshine the flower will not last very long - so making the most of it while it lasts !
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
7
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5903
photos
129
followers
76
following
1228% complete
4476
4477
4478
4479
4480
4481
4482
4483
Views
10
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
5th April 2025 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
garden
,
forsythia
Diana
ace
Such an abundance of gorgeous blooms, I used to have that in Germany too. I have not seen any here.
April 7th, 2025
Wylie
ace
it is really a lovely blast of bright yellow.
April 7th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
I think Forsythia is a known plant, easy to grow and provides colour. I do have to find why the name..."
Forsythia
The genus is named after William Forsyth (1737–1804), a Scottish botanist"
April 7th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Help holp I cant delete all above but I will keep on trying!
April 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@maggiemae
Wow what a source of information, Maggie - thank you . Its such an easy shrub to have in the garden - easy to grow from a cutting , always flowers in abundance and a lovely green shrub when the flowers have finished ! Please leave this wonderful info you have researched !
April 7th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful can't wait for ours to bloom.
April 7th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@beryl
Sorry Beryl thought it was too much info! I managed to edit but can't get it again!
April 7th, 2025
Forsythia
The genus is named after William Forsyth (1737–1804), a Scottish botanist"