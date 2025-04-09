Previous
Marigold by beryl
Photo 4485

Marigold

This little Marigold is a self setter and is blooming beautifully in one of my pots !
A lovely sunny morning again after a cold night and ground frost !
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Beryl Lloyd

Annie D ace
happiness in a flower!
April 9th, 2025  
