Previous
Photo 4485
Marigold
This little Marigold is a self setter and is blooming beautifully in one of my pots !
A lovely sunny morning again after a cold night and ground frost !
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5905
photos
129
followers
76
following
1228% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
5th April 2025 6:06pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
garden
,
marigold
,
self-setter
Annie D
ace
happiness in a flower!
April 9th, 2025
