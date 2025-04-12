Previous
Pieris by beryl
Photo 4488

Pieris

Love this shrub in Springtime when it gives out fresh leaves in quite a vivid red
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact