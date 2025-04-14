Sign up
Previous
Photo 4490
Garden Pond
My little garden Pond with a huge heather plant to one side . Unfortunately - my fish have dwindled down to 6 goldfish as the heron found an easy supply of food for his breakfast last year ! aarrh !
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5910
photos
129
followers
76
following
1230% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
12th April 2025 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heather
,
garden-pond
Lesley
ace
It’s beautiful, Beryl, and so clean. It puts our murky pond to shame.
April 14th, 2025
