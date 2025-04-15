Previous
White "bluebells" by beryl
Photo 4491

White "bluebells"

A few clumps of white bluebells appearing in the garden - so cheerful !
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
They are gorgeous, so beautifully captured Beryl!
April 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
So pretty, don't very often see white bluebells.
April 15th, 2025  
John ace
So exquisitely delicate and lovely!
April 15th, 2025  
