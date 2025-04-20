Previous
Pieris by beryl
Photo 4496

Pieris

Beautiful on this bright and sunny Easter Sunday . A very Happy Easter to you all .
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Diana
Wonderful capture and presentation, Happy Easter Beryl :-)
April 20th, 2025  
Babs
Happy Easter Beryl, clever editing
April 20th, 2025  
Beverley
Happy Easter to you too, gorgeous photos and presentation
April 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Happy Easter! Pieris and Forget-me-Nots, what a joyous combination.
April 20th, 2025  
Maggiemae
A nice thought to share, Beryl - love the wee forget-me-knots!
April 20th, 2025  
