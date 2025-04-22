Sign up
Previous
Photo 4498
In flower .
This little cactus flowers well each year , and with these bright red flowers . Unfortunately the flower only lasts a day or so ( like most cacti! ) but there are many more to open !
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
6
3
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
22nd April 2025 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flower
,
cactus
,
conservatory
gloria jones
ace
Super capture of textures and great shade of red
April 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, I never knew they had such beautiful blooms.
April 22nd, 2025
Lesley
ace
Wow, lovely bright red flowers
April 22nd, 2025
Jo
ace
Never managed to get mine to flower. These are beautiful
April 22nd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Delightful shape
April 22nd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Oh this is beautiful Beryl!
April 22nd, 2025
