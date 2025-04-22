Previous
In flower . by beryl
In flower .

This little cactus flowers well each year , and with these bright red flowers . Unfortunately the flower only lasts a day or so ( like most cacti! ) but there are many more to open !
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Super capture of textures and great shade of red
April 22nd, 2025  
They are gorgeous, I never knew they had such beautiful blooms.
April 22nd, 2025  
Wow, lovely bright red flowers
April 22nd, 2025  
Never managed to get mine to flower. These are beautiful
April 22nd, 2025  
Delightful shape
April 22nd, 2025  
Oh this is beautiful Beryl!
April 22nd, 2025  
