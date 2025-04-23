Previous
The waiting game!! by beryl
Photo 4499

The waiting game!!

A tiring day .. an annual app at the hospital. Seemed to have been there for ages ... just as well I am quite happy to people watch !!
No need to comment as I didn't manage to take another photo. today!!
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1232% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Hope you don't have to wait too long. I always take a book when I have medical appointments
April 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact