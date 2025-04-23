Sign up
Previous
Photo 4499
The waiting game!!
A tiring day .. an annual app at the hospital. Seemed to have been there for ages ... just as well I am quite happy to people watch !!
No need to comment as I didn't manage to take another photo. today!!
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5919
photos
128
followers
76
following
1232% complete
Babs
ace
Hope you don't have to wait too long. I always take a book when I have medical appointments
April 24th, 2025
