Choicia sundance by beryl
Photo 4500

Choicia sundance

Such a lovely golden colour in the garden , When in flower , the flowers seem a little lost in the mass of yellow foliage .
24th April 2025

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
