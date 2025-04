Pond plant

I have a love-hate relationship with this plant which is out of my control . I love its fluffy and feathery plumage - but scatters its seeds everywhere - It grows at the edge of the pond and over the years is so well established and taking over - we can not up root it as this may damage the pond lining ! - so we are stuck with it ! - just realised - very little love for it and I wish I could get rid of it !! sorry re the negativity this am !!