Photo 4505
Half and Half
So pleased to be able to have a go at this month's project once again !
A gentle start of two jugs side by side against a wallpapered background !
1st May 2025
1st May 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5925
photos
128
followers
76
following
jugs
mayhalf-2025
Babs
ace
A nice start to the half and half
May 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 1st, 2025
Diana
ace
such a beautiful half with these lovely tones.
May 1st, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Nicely placed - they both look like they need to be kept and not lost - the '70s had some good designs!
May 1st, 2025
