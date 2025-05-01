Previous
Half and Half by beryl
Photo 4505

Half and Half

So pleased to be able to have a go at this month's project once again !
A gentle start of two jugs side by side against a wallpapered background !
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1234% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
A nice start to the half and half
May 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
such a beautiful half with these lovely tones.
May 1st, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Nicely placed - they both look like they need to be kept and not lost - the '70s had some good designs!
May 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact