Radiator. by beryl
Radiator.

contrasts of shapes and patterns !
Not very inspiring today - the heat and thunderstorm last night has brought out my aches and pains and I feel rather fragile So sitting here I spotted the radiator across the room !
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1234% complete

View this month

Margaret Brown ace
It’s a nice half/half mix of textures
May 2nd, 2025  
