Previous
Photo 4508
Hosta.
The Hosta in the garden has lent itself beautifully for a diagonal H&H with its soft variegated leaves against the hard and cold looking paving stones !
4th May 2025
4th May 25
0
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5928
photos
129
followers
77
following
1235% complete
4501
4502
4503
4504
4505
4506
4507
4508
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
27th April 2025 4:32pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
hosta
,
diagonal
,
mayhalf-2025
,
paving-stones
