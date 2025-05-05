Sign up
Previous
Photo 4509
So bright -- against the brick wall.
So bright against the brick wall !
5th May 2025
5th May 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Photo Details
Tags
garden
,
mayhalf-2025
Wylie
ace
I have this too and I'm never quite sure whether to keep it or pull it out. It looks good against the bricks here.
May 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 5th, 2025
