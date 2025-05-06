Previous
Blue-tit viewing the nest-box by beryl
Photo 4510

Blue-tit viewing the nest-box

Leant itself nicely for h/h , I think !
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1235% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
A perfect setup for an eye-catching half and half.
Lovely color!
May 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact