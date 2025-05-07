Sign up
Previous
Photo 4511
Choisia- diagonal
The whole bush is a show stopper so beautiful with its dark green foliage and bright while blossoms - - the smell is delightful !
7th May 2025
7th May 25
1
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
25th April 2025 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
choisia
,
mayhalf-2025
Lou Ann
ace
It’s beautiful! Lovely 50-50, Beryl.
May 7th, 2025
