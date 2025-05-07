Previous
Choisia- diagonal by beryl
Photo 4511

Choisia- diagonal

The whole bush is a show stopper so beautiful with its dark green foliage and bright while blossoms - - the smell is delightful !
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Lou Ann ace
It’s beautiful! Lovely 50-50, Beryl.
May 7th, 2025  
