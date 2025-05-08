Previous
At the Cafeteria, by beryl
Photo 4512

At the Cafeteria,

My half and half for the day - at each table the chairs were red and blue .
Red and Blue to commemorate the 80th anniversary of V.E. Day !
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact