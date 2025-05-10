Sign up
Photo 4515
Mirror, mirror, on the wall,
Will this do for half & half !! Not very bright today - hay-fever / Summer cold - whatever !! so lying low today !
10th May 2025
10th May 25
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5936
photos
128
followers
77
following
1236% complete
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Michelle
Lovely half and half, hope you feel better soon
May 10th, 2025
