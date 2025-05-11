Previous
VE day parade by beryl
Photo 4516

VE day parade

A photo of the celebrations on TV on the 5th May
I thought a good one for h/h
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
A perfect half and half.
May 11th, 2025  
