Previous
Upstairs - downstairs. by beryl
Photo 4518

Upstairs - downstairs.

A diagonal h/h of textures , tones and colours !
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1237% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John ace
Excellent, Beryl. This is a classic example of the use of lines and angles in a photograph!
May 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact