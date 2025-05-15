Previous
Reflections by beryl
Photo 4521

Reflections

, A little faff and reflections of the Choisia . for the h/h !
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
Heather ace
This is really pretty, Beryl! I love the rippled reflections of the white flowers in the dark water! Fav
May 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice fluffing
May 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
A beautiful half and half.
May 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 15th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Very pretty.
May 15th, 2025  
