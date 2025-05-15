Sign up
Photo 4521
Reflections
, A little faff and reflections of the Choisia . for the h/h !
15th May 2025
15th May 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
25th April 2025 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
garden
,
choisia
,
mayhalf2025
Heather
ace
This is really pretty, Beryl! I love the rippled reflections of the white flowers in the dark water! Fav
May 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice fluffing
May 15th, 2025
Babs
ace
A beautiful half and half.
May 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 15th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Very pretty.
May 15th, 2025
