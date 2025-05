Psychodelia '60s

Brains not working , bunged up with hay-fever and the heat is getting at me ! Just telling, - one big moan , - no need for sympathy !! I no longer can suffer the heat , but one good thing I do not have to go out to work in it ,but so can sit and enjoy the cool of my living room with the blinds deflecting the strong sun rays ! It's not all bad !

A bit of faffing today to compose a h/h and taking me back on a trip to the 60's !!