Choisia, brick wall by beryl
Choisia, brick wall

A h/h in the garden - the Choisia Sundance is a gorgeous yellow in this sun , Unfortunately everything is parched in the garden and the lawns all scorched ! I think it is time I practiced my rain-dance !!
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Beryl Lloyd

January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Beverley ace
Great h&h
May 18th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely h/h
May 18th, 2025  
