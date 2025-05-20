Previous
Pyracanthas by beryl
Photo 4526

Pyracanthas

Gloriously full of blossom this year as it grows against the Kitchen wall, providing a good h/h for today.
Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
How beautiful it looks in the sunshine, lovely half and half.
May 20th, 2025  
