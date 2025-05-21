Sign up
Previous
Photo 4527
Masquerade
Growing tall against the wall , perhaps not so full of blooms this hear, but pretty and suffices for
h/h.
Still waiting for that shower or two of rain !!!!!!!!
21st May 2025
21st May 25
4
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5951
photos
130
followers
76
following
1240% complete
4520
4521
4522
4523
4524
4525
4526
4527
4523
1172
4524
4525
4526
1173
4527
1174
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
18th May 2025 4:37pm
Tags
rose
,
masquerade
,
climber
,
mayhalf-2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fingers and toes crossed we all get a few showers! Lovely colours in this.
May 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful roses climbing up your wall… perfect h&h
May 21st, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
This must give you pleasure. Roses and bricks seem to go so well!
May 21st, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely half and half with those beautiful blooms.
May 21st, 2025
