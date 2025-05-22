Sign up
Previous
Photo 4528
Foxglove
The foxgloves in the garden are not as big as usual ( still waiting for the rain !)
My today's attempt at h/h.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5952
photos
130
followers
76
following
1240% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
18th May 2025 4:43pm
Tags
foxglove
,
mayhalf-2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I can see the two halves! Still waiting here too....
May 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 22nd, 2025
