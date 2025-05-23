Sign up
Previous
Photo 4529
We need some rain !
Doing its best to flower profusely in spite of the drought.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Tags
garden
,
marigolds
,
mayhalf-2025
Maggiemae
ace
these flowers are one of the strongest plants! And also good for vegetable garden -deter pests and attract beneficial insects, reducing the need for chemical pesticides.
May 23rd, 2025
