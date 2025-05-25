Previous
Rhododendron by beryl
Photo 4531

Rhododendron

Blooming well in the back garden , but due to the drought the blooms are smaller than usual ! h/h against next-door's wall
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1241% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Creative half half
May 25th, 2025  
Jo ace
Lots of pretty blooms. Mine are not flowering yet
May 25th, 2025  
Lesley ace
So many flowers - beautiful
May 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact