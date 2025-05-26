Previous
Fox gloves and the golden leaf ivy. by beryl
Fox gloves and the golden leaf ivy.

Make quite an attractive h/h in the garden !
A much cooler day and quite breezy - still waiting for the rain - It just dribbled a few raindrops now at tea-time !
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Mags ace
How beautiful and such nice contrasting colors!
May 26th, 2025  
Jo ace
Beautiful half and half. I hope the rain has reached you. We have had a few heavy showers
May 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Very pretty in lovely light.
May 26th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Lovely flower
May 26th, 2025  
