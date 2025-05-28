Previous
Discussion on the chimney pot. by beryl
Photo 4534

Discussion on the chimney pot.

Half and half ---- brickwork and sky
or---- Mr & Mrs Jackdaw
Take you pick !!
The rain has arrived - rained in the night and had showers this morning , garden looking fresher this afternoon !


Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1242% complete

Michelle
Lovely half & half!
May 28th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh these made me smile!
May 28th, 2025  
Babs ace
They are having a chat aren't they. Glad you have had some rain. Hope it remembers when to stop though
May 28th, 2025  
wendy frost ace
Brilliant capture made me chuckle. Your raindance worked.!!🌨
May 28th, 2025  
