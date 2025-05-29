Sign up
Previous
Photo 4535
Avocado
My h/h for today - and have eaten both halves for breakfast !
29th May 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5959
photos
129
followers
75
following
1242% complete
4528
4529
4530
4531
4532
4533
4534
4535
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
29th May 2025 8:48am
Tags
avocado
,
h/h
,
mayhalf-2925
Beverley
ace
Brilliant h&h… the best breakfast Oo yummy!
May 29th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
cool and creative!
May 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
A beautiful h&h and nice vignette.
May 29th, 2025
