Previous
Bushy by beryl
Photo 4539

Bushy

Amazing how the sunshine and that rain( not enough in my mind!! ) has got all the garden blooming ! The Salvia-Hot-lip, after a severe pruning last Autumn is now a big bushy plant full of flowers !
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Delightful beauty
June 2nd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one ;)
June 2nd, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely !
June 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact