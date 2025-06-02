Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4539
Bushy
Amazing how the sunshine and that rain( not enough in my mind!! ) has got all the garden blooming ! The Salvia-Hot-lip, after a severe pruning last Autumn is now a big bushy plant full of flowers !
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5963
photos
128
followers
76
following
1243% complete
View this month »
4532
4533
4534
4535
4536
4537
4538
4539
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
2nd June 2025 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
foxgloves
,
bushy
,
canterbury-bells
,
salvia-hot-lips
,
june25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Delightful beauty
June 2nd, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one ;)
June 2nd, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely !
June 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close