Photo 4541
A little sapling
My lovely old rose dies of old age , but this little sapling started to grow - although rather different from the parent plant is still beautiful !
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Tags
rose
,
garden
Wylie
ace
Pretty colour. Is it root stock?
June 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful
June 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful colours…
June 4th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful.
June 4th, 2025
