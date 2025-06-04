Previous
A little sapling by beryl
Photo 4541

A little sapling

My lovely old rose dies of old age , but this little sapling started to grow - although rather different from the parent plant is still beautiful !
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1244% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Pretty colour. Is it root stock?
June 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful
June 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful colours…
June 4th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful.
June 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact