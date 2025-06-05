Previous
Innocently popping up here and there ! by beryl
Innocently popping up here and there !

I love to see my Welsh Poppies , popping up here and there in the garden! A lovely fresh yellow !
Late posting today , having been out most of the day - - one of those time consuming hospital appointments ! - but grateful for the ongoing care !
Sam Palmer
Lovely. They pop up all over our garden too.
June 5th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
They are lovely!
June 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how lovely they are!
June 5th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Made to multiply 😄
June 5th, 2025  
