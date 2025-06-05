Sign up
Previous
Photo 4542
Innocently popping up here and there !
I love to see my Welsh Poppies , popping up here and there in the garden! A lovely fresh yellow !
Late posting today , having been out most of the day - - one of those time consuming hospital appointments ! - but grateful for the ongoing care !
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
5
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5966
photos
128
followers
76
following
1244% complete
View this month »
4535
4536
4537
4538
4539
4540
4541
4542
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
1st June 2025 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
garden
,
poppies
,
!
,
welsh
Sam Palmer
Lovely. They pop up all over our garden too.
June 5th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
They are lovely!
June 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how lovely they are!
June 5th, 2025
Sarah Bremner
ace
Made to multiply 😄
June 5th, 2025
