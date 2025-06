Expanding!!

The house over the road on the drive where my friend Jean used to live , came up on sale and the new owners are expanding the 3 bedroom property - I am sure it will be so lovely ! Jean at the age of 95 moved to a nursing home, nearer to where her family live . She is not aware that the new owners have not moved in yet and are doing so much alterations to her beloved home ! It was always a beautiful plot and now it will be even more more spectacular if they will up date the grounds !