Foxglove by beryl
Photo 4544

Foxglove

The foxgloves have cheered up no end after a few showers of rain - not much here but was expecting more rain !! Quite a variety of colours this year , from the original foxglove colour down to white , This is a delicate in-between colour !
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Beryl Lloyd

Jo ace
I love foxgloves. Great to watch the bees flying in and out
June 7th, 2025  
Michelle
Such a beautiful flower
June 7th, 2025  
