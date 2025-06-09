Previous
Love the two together> by beryl
Love the two together>

I love the combination of the Salvias and Foxgloves in a part of the back garden . - a lovely hues of colours !
Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Kerry McCarthy ace
I agree, they look lovely together!
June 9th, 2025  
