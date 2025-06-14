Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Next
Photo 4551
Foxgloves - an edit in b/w
Can you see the little photo-bomber !
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
3
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5976
photos
127
followers
74
following
1247% complete
View this month »
4545
4546
4547
4548
4549
4550
4551
4552
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
7th June 2025 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
edit
,
.
,
garden.
,
b/w
,
foxglove
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The black and white shows off your little photo bomber quite nicely! Well done!
June 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Love the b&w!
June 15th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Very effective in b&w
June 15th, 2025
