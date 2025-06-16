Previous
Alfie by beryl
Alfie

Words- Mammal.
One from the archives of my beautiful Alfie !! I still miss having this little pooch around me daily !
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
Kerry McCarthy ace
Aww, sweet Alfie! They never leave our hearts, no matter how long they've been gone.
June 16th, 2025  
Jo ace
I’m sure you do miss him Beryl. Such a handsome chap
June 16th, 2025  
