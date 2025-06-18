A view of the birdbath.

I took this photo to record mt poppies while in flower

A very hot and sunny day, the beginning of our heat wave ! I woke up so very hot so got up at 5am !! as I couldn't sleep . But I have had a little nap this morning to make up for the loss of sleep . Everything in the garden is so dry and the soil rock hard, In the past I would love to go out in the late evening to water all the plants but these days it is too much like hard work. With the climate changes , perhaps our mode of gardening must also change and plant more suitable plants that will tolerate this heat and drought! Sitting now in the sheltered sunroom with the blinds partly down, - so pleasant just looking at this scene !